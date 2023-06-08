Bruce R. Berkowitz Sells 67,800 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 67,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $3,154,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,828,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,922,793.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

St. Joe Stock Performance

JOE traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.00. 187,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,557. The St. Joe Company has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $49.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.64. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Get St. Joe alerts:

St. Joe Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On St. Joe

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of St. Joe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of St. Joe by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of St. Joe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its position in shares of St. Joe by 304.1% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of St. Joe by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About St. Joe

(Get Rating)

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment is involved in planning and developing residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and selling home sites to builders and retail consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.