BTIG Research Boosts RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Price Target to $29.00

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on RxSight from $17.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on RxSight in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on RxSight from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of RxSight in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.20.

RxSight Stock Down 2.1 %

RxSight stock opened at $25.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 12.61 and a quick ratio of 11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 0.52. RxSight has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $27.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.01.

Institutional Trading of RxSight

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $16.09 million during the quarter. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 56.59% and a negative net margin of 108.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that RxSight will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in RxSight in the first quarter valued at $44,146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in RxSight by 4,739.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 565,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after buying an additional 553,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in RxSight by 86.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after buying an additional 340,091 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in RxSight by 89.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after buying an additional 301,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in RxSight in the third quarter valued at $2,852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

