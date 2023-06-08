C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.78

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CVE:CMI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.78, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

C-Com Satellite Systems Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.67 million, a P/E ratio of 45.00 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.19.

C-Com Satellite Systems Company Profile

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite-based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive.

