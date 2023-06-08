C Partners Holding GmbH Has $45.99 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

C Partners Holding GmbH reduced its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,921 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up about 9.0% of C Partners Holding GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. C Partners Holding GmbH’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $45,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,625. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FISV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.16.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,075,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,089,543. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

