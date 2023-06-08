C Partners Holding GmbH Sells 169,908 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

C Partners Holding GmbH lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169,908 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 3.0% of C Partners Holding GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. C Partners Holding GmbH’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $15,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,037,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,069,159,000 after purchasing an additional 420,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,375,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,713,000 after purchasing an additional 218,684 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,708,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,253,000 after purchasing an additional 50,544 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 4,367,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,016,000 after purchasing an additional 12,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,314,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,390,000 after purchasing an additional 241,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,434 shares of company stock worth $9,866,786. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.40. 570,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,520,849. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.31. The firm has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $113.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.89.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Recommended Stories

