Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Shares Gap Up to $37.54

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.54, but opened at $39.56. Cactus shares last traded at $40.12, with a volume of 121,837 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WHD. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cactus from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cactus from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Cactus Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day moving average of $45.66.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Cactus had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cactus in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Cactus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 59.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Cactus by 886.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

