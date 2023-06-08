Callan Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Biogen by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 9,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $787,823.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biogen Trading Up 1.0 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $346.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.92.

Shares of BIIB traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $307.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,439. The stock has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $297.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.54 and a 52 week high of $319.74.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

