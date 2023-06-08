Callan Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $704,000. Longbow Finance SA acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,497,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $232.86. 826,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,298,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.05.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

