Callan Capital LLC Acquires New Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,216 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,239 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in General Motors by 12.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,011,984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $353,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,413 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 58,824 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in General Motors by 12.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 785,810 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,217,000 after acquiring an additional 84,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GM stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $36.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,189,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,806,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average is $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

