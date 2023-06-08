Callan Capital LLC Buys New Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IQV. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 754.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 15,047 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,455,000 after buying an additional 118,951 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in IQVIA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQVIA Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.25.

Shares of IQV stock traded down $2.34 on Thursday, hitting $206.23. 67,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,552. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $249.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.09.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Further Reading

