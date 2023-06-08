Callan Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Trane Technologies by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Trane Technologies by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its position in Trane Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $174.99. The stock had a trading volume of 119,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,294. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $196.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.58.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

