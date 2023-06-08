Callan Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Callan Capital LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.61. 327,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,460,880. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.38. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $144.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

