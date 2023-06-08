Callan Capital LLC Takes $394,000 Position in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SQSP. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Squarespace by 2,128.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Squarespace during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Squarespace during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Squarespace during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Squarespace Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SQSP traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.18. The company had a trading volume of 36,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,618. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.32. Squarespace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $33.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.13). Squarespace had a negative return on equity of 36.56% and a negative net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $228.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.35 million. Analysts predict that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 28,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $768,042.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 745,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,126,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 28,446 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $768,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 745,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,126,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 53,758 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $1,466,518.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 691,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,869,084.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Squarespace from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Squarespace from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Squarespace from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Squarespace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

About Squarespace

(Get Rating)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.