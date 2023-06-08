Callan Capital LLC Takes $594,000 Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $36,739,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,733,000 after purchasing an additional 452,218 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,453,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,005,000 after buying an additional 394,072 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,993,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,609,000 after buying an additional 366,905 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,590,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,084,000 after purchasing an additional 235,222 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on PPBI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PPBI traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.37. The company had a trading volume of 36,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,015. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $37.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $242.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.23 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In related news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 12,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $263,769.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,912.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Sherri V. Scott sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $29,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,440 shares in the company, valued at $378,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 12,848 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $263,769.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,912.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.