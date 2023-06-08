Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Price Down 3%

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) fell 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.96 and last traded at $29.97. 1,413,706 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 4,337,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.89.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on CCJ. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cameco to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Cameco Trading Down 2.6 %
The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.80 and a beta of 0.95.
Cameco Company Profile
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
