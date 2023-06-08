Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

CPB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Price Performance

CPB stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.77. 5,293,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,435,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.36. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $57.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.67.

Institutional Trading of Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 3,894.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,308,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,512,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.