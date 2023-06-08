Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Price Target to C$8.50

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 62.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RAY.A. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stingray Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on Stingray Group from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Stingray Group from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Stingray Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of RAY.A traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$5.23. The company had a trading volume of 11,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,949. The company has a market capitalization of C$266.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.16. Stingray Group has a one year low of C$4.10 and a one year high of C$6.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.50.

About Stingray Group

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

