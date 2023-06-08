CANEX Metals (CVE:CANX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.06

CANEX Metals Inc. (CVE:CANX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 26000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

CANEX Metals Stock Down 14.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.40.

CANEX Metals Company Profile

CANEX Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Range property that consists of 243 lode mining claims and 2 patented claims covering an area of 1,504 hectares located in Mohave County, Arizona; and Gibson property covering an area of 1256 hectares located in central British Columbia British Columbia.

