Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.16

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.16 and last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 169843 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTLP shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Cantaloupe from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Cantaloupe Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the first quarter worth $40,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $49,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cantaloupe, Inc is a digital payments and software services company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The firm focuses on transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.