Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.16

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.16 and last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 169843 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTLP shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Cantaloupe from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.
Cantaloupe Stock Up 3.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.26.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cantaloupe
Cantaloupe Company Profile
Cantaloupe, Inc is a digital payments and software services company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The firm focuses on transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cantaloupe (CTLP)
- 6 Best Online and Direct Marketing Retail Stocks to Invest in
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Diversified Dividend Compounder ABM Industries Moves Higher
- Will Airline Stocks Recover? What is the Outlook?
- MSG Sports: How To Buy the Knicks and Rangers for 50% Off
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.