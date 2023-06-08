Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.45-6.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.55. Cardinal Health also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.65-5.80 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CAH. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a d+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.23.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.83. The stock had a trading volume of 171,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,200. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $87.03.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 300.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 330.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

