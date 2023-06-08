CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Shares Purchased by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,410,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 928,117 shares during the quarter. CarParts.com accounts for about 1.5% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.42% of CarParts.com worth $15,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CarParts.com by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CarParts.com by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 62,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CarParts.com by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 957,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 78,623 shares in the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CarParts.com by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,054,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,122,000 after purchasing an additional 896,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in CarParts.com by 220.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 40,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.
PRTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.
Shares of PRTS stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $4.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,090. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CarParts.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.64.
CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $154.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.
