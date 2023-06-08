Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Shares Gap Down to $45.60

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $45.60, but opened at $44.10. Carrier Global shares last traded at $44.97, with a volume of 520,726 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CARR. Morgan Stanley lowered Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.87.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.68. The firm has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Institutional Trading of Carrier Global

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 712.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,843,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330,140 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 83,676.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,925,000 after buying an additional 8,400,264 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,581,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5,728.5% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,659,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,659,000 after buying an additional 6,544,955 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,892,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,317,000 after buying an additional 5,694,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

