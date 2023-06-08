Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by SVB Securities from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CSTL. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

CSTL stock opened at $14.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.01. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $42.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.63 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ellen Goldberg bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $69,024.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,354.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $52,960.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,498,946.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen Goldberg purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $69,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,065 shares in the company, valued at $130,354.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,733 shares of company stock worth $939,693 in the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 3.5% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 5.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 6.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 4.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

