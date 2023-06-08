C&C Group (LON:CCR) Sets New 52-Week High at $14,200.00

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as £142 ($176.53) and last traded at £141.20 ($175.53), with a volume of 1070568 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at £141 ($175.29).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.49) price target on shares of C&C Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

C&C Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,686.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,007.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 129,090.91, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.43.

C&C Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at C&C Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a €0.04 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. C&C Group’s payout ratio is presently 2,727.27%.

In other news, insider Patrick McMahon purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £26,400 ($32,819.49). In other news, insider Patrick McMahon acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £26,400 ($32,819.49). Also, insider Vineet Bhalla acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £7,050 ($8,764.30). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 25,250 shares of company stock worth $3,382,614. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About C&C Group

(Get Rating)

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

