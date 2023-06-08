Celer Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.64 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Celer Network has a market cap of $126.26 million and approximately $6.64 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. One Celer Network token can now be bought for $0.0166 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,622,840,545 tokens. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

