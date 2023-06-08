Centrifuge Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $11.87 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000747 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrifuge has a market cap of $11.87 million and approximately $139,288.94 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.19773512 USD and is down -2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $172,061.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

