CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,000. Chubb comprises 0.6% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Chubb by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $191.29. 598,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,185. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.17 and its 200 day moving average is $207.44. The stock has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.54.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also

