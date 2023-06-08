CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,453 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STIP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 536.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 213,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,486,000 after buying an additional 179,585 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 91,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after buying an additional 45,127 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 167,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,257,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.78. 248,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,930. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.94. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.04 and a 1 year high of $103.02.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.