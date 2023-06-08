CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 0.6% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Par Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,086,000. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 727,469 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3,436.3% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 705,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,418,000 after buying an additional 685,710 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,220,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,751,000 after buying an additional 669,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,306,000 after buying an additional 556,580 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.60. 1,025,037 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.18.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

