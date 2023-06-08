CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $820,000 Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6,368.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 552,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,942,000 after purchasing an additional 544,435 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,399,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,217.1% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,947,000 after buying an additional 203,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000.

Shares of DFAU stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.01. 214,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,094. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.38.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

