CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,799,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $523,425,000 after buying an additional 453,033 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 858,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,587,000 after buying an additional 16,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 22,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $113.83. 367,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,803. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $134.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.02 and its 200-day moving average is $113.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.73.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

