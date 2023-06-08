CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,133 Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,625,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,279,000 after purchasing an additional 57,942 shares in the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $700,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,262,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MEAR stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $49.80. 431,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.62 and a 12 month high of $50.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.79 and a 200 day moving average of $49.79.

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.