CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,265 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,740 shares. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 12-month low of $51.23 and a 12-month high of $58.30. The company has a market capitalization of $849.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.72.

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.