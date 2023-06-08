CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 87,506 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 513,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,506 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 9.9% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $43,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1,266.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 800,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,826,000 after acquiring an additional 741,760 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,856,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 220.5% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.12. 498,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,237. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.66. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $96.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

