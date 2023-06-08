CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,086,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,719,000 after buying an additional 144,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,084,000 after purchasing an additional 16,212 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 506,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,457,000 after purchasing an additional 15,839 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 463,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 289,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,363,000 after purchasing an additional 41,690 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PFM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.21. 11,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,259. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $31.91 and a 12-month high of $38.34. The company has a market cap of $677.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.45.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

