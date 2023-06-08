CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.53.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE MDT traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.15. 1,908,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,162,997. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $95.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.16.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.45%.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.