Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 150,527 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,672,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,527 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of General Electric worth $559,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

General Electric Trading Up 0.0 %

In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,813.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.13. The stock had a trading volume of 574,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,112,408. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $115.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $107.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.