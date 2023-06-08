Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,912,638 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,267,633 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,912,638 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $628,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,288,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,769,000 after buying an additional 3,025,509 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,041,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,845,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,575 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,435,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,018,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 39,202,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,339 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of HBAN stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.15. 1,951,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,134,750. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.97. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

