Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,969,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,156 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $522,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 5,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total value of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,196,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,023 shares of company stock worth $17,967,137. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $306.69. The stock had a trading volume of 267,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,614. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.84. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $318.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.95, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.35.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

