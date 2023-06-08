Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,280,987 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,089 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.26% of T-Mobile US worth $459,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $2.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.27. 2,680,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,910,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.94 and its 200-day moving average is $144.27. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $121.76 and a one year high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,938.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $464,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $493,255.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,938.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,520 shares of company stock worth $15,831,665 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.19.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

