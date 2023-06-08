Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,064,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,996 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of ServiceNow worth $413,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirova increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 2,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.
ServiceNow Trading Up 1.0 %
NOW stock traded up $5.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $533.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $442.86. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $563.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.55, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.03.
In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.80, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,551,910.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $399,550.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.80, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,551,910.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,569 shares of company stock worth $16,256,660 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.
