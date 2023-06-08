Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,356,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,330 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $394,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 259.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of SPG traded down $3.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.74. The company had a trading volume of 314,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,532. The company has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $133.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.33.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.63.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Karen N. Horn purchased 551 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

