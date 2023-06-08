Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $476.53 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,160,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,747 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of Chubb worth $476,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,772,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,711,781,000 after purchasing an additional 55,990 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,786,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,497,000 after acquiring an additional 65,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Chubb by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,755,000 after purchasing an additional 338,463 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,001,000 after purchasing an additional 103,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 28,222.6% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,619,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,025 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $191.90. 275,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The stock has a market cap of $79.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.44.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.65%.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CB. StockNews.com cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.54.

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

