Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $685.65 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,325,185 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,481 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Netflix worth $685,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,796 shares of company stock valued at $22,305,805. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $403.07. 1,619,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,334,648. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $164.28 and a one year high of $418.95. The company has a market cap of $179.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. UBS Group raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Netflix from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

