Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,103,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561,022 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Citigroup worth $592,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Trust Co raised its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 53,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.91. 3,494,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,102,098. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $54.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $93.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.79.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Stories

