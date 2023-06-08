Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 287,870 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,026,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287,870 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $733,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,240,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,171 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 8,126.3% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,421,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,908 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 23,155.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,070,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,834 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cummins by 48.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,033,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,878,000 after purchasing an additional 666,567 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 69.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,221,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,698,000 after acquiring an additional 501,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMI. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

NYSE:CMI traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $225.91. 171,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,022. The firm has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $261.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

