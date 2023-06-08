Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 88,658 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,462,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,658 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $426,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,536.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.51. 604,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,865,166. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.53 and its 200-day moving average is $76.27. The company has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.