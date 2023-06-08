Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.50-$6.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.66 billion-$3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.69 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GTLS shares. TheStreet downgraded Chart Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. CL King initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $193.06.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Stock Up 7.2 %

GTLS stock opened at $133.08 on Thursday. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $101.44 and a 1 year high of $242.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Insider Transactions at Chart Industries

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $1.05. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $537.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.01 per share, with a total value of $525,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,095.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chart Industries news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.29 per share, with a total value of $247,688.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,869,938.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.01 per share, with a total value of $525,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,095.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,675 shares of company stock valued at $808,523. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chart Industries

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 952,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,505,000 after acquiring an additional 671,103 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 16.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,272,000 after purchasing an additional 609,148 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,071,000 after acquiring an additional 517,951 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,444,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 576.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,605,000 after buying an additional 344,662 shares in the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.