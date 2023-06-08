Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.87

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.87 and traded as high as C$9.22. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at C$9.21, with a volume of 130,379 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. CIBC lifted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.00 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 554.55%.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

