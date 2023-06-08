Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $545.00 million-$565.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $573.20 million. Chico’s FAS also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.70-$0.82 EPS.

Chico’s FAS Stock Up 4.1 %

CHS stock opened at $5.63 on Thursday. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 34.78%. The business had revenue of $534.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Chico’s FAS

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHS shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

In other Chico’s FAS news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $437,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 704,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $437,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 704,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 774,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chico’s FAS

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,334,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,420,000 after buying an additional 160,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,151,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,292,000 after buying an additional 777,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,637,000 after buying an additional 24,435 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,186,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,524,000 after buying an additional 593,010 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,072,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,521,000 after buying an additional 490,854 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates through the following segments: Chico’s, White House Black Market, and Soma. The Chico’s segment sells exclusively designed, private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate-to-high household income levels.

